60,000 families to receive efficient cook stoves

Around sixty thousand families residing in villages, farming communities and informal settlements will receive a wood-burning efficient cookstoves.

This is provided under the Improved Cook Stove Programme in Fiji at no cost to them.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum handed over the cookstoves to seventy-eight women from Kalokolevu village outside of Lami town yesterday marking the official launch of the Improved Cook Stove Programme.

The rocket stove has the ability to reduce firewood usage compared to open fire cooking.

Sayed Khaiyum says 20,000 rocket stoves have already been handed out.

“This stove will, of course, improve your efficiency by 36 percent and it will help you, it will help us as a country to be able to ensure that we deal with the climate change issue.”

With an intended life span of three to five years, the sixty thousand cookstoves utilise significantly less firewood and cooks meals faster than conventional outdoor fireplaces due to its increased thermal efficiency.



