News

6,000 Fijians to return to North

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
September 9, 2021 3:50 am

Approximately 6,000 Fijians are wishing to return home to Vanua Levu.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says this is now their greatest challenge as they work to ensure the Northern Division is ready for their repatriation.

He says the Ministry of Health and medical teams are currently developing a safe repatriation pathway for their return.

This includes the development of outbreak readiness plans and quarantine facility preparedness.

Dr Fong adds, community engagement is pivotal in ensuring a safe repatriation pathway is achieved.

Meanwhile, medical teams from the Northern Division who were deployed to the Western and Central Divisions are now in the process of returning.

Dr Fong is encouraging them to get their well-deserved rest and  to be ready to provide both medical support and assist in quarantine preparedness.

No new cases of COVID-19 has been recorded for Northern Division with the 4 actives cases still under observation and assessment.

Movement restriction remains for Namara Tiri Settlement and the greater Labasa Town Area.

 

