60 notices for low quality meat

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has since Christmas, issued notices to about 60 traders for selling low-quality meat not fit for consumption.

FCCC General Manager Operations Senikavika Jiuta says they’ve also warned traders of prosecution as they continue to be non-compliant.

Jiuta says they had teams on the ground since Christmas and post TC Sarai to carry out inspections.

Article continues after advertisement

Discolouration of the meat was one of the common observations at most shops and supermarkets.

“The issues that we noted is with regards to meat. We actually have gone ahead with supermarkets and butcheries and advised them to remove those items and meat that have been in the freezers for some time and have changed in colour.”

Jiuta says the commission will continue surveillance for meat, as well as back to school shopping.