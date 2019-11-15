$6.2m worth of damage caused in the North by TC Tino

The total cost of damage caused by TC Tino in the Northern Division last month amounted close to $6.2 million dollars.

In a briefing to the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, the Executive Officer for Planning at the Commissioner Northern’s Office Ilisoni Vusoniceva stated- the Sugar sector suffered the most damage.

Damage to the Sugar sector alone cost approximately $3 million and while two percent of this is crop damage, the most damage was at the Namoli Dam, which supplies water to the Labasa Mill.

Article continues after advertisement

Infrastructure damage amounted to $2.8 million.

Fiji Roads Authority infrastructure mainly bridges, crossings, road and drains suffered the most damage, the cost of which amounted to $2.25 million.

For the Water Authority of Fiji, damage to their infrastructure cost approximately $365, 821.

Damage to Energy Fiji Limited’s power poles and lines cost $198,000.

Damage to the Agriculture sector mainly in crop and livestock cost a total of $306, 530.

In the Education sector several boarding schools recorded damage to their farms, the cost of which amounted to $42,000.

Damage to all infrastructure have been fully repaired and services normalized.

Areas where farms were damaged, the Ministry of Agriculture is providing fertilizers, planting materials, seeds, livestock feed and fencing materials.