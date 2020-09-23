$5m bonus payout to Fiji Pine landowners

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has commended the resiliency shown by the Fiji Pine Group during a challenging year brought on by COVID-19.

Speaking during the Fiji Pine 2020 lease security bonus payout in Drasa Lautoka, Bainimarama highlighted that despite market challenges, Fiji Pine refused to give up even in the face of unprecedented adversity.

Bainimarama says there are about 25,000 pine landowners who rely on the lease payments.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says quick action by the board and management team at Fiji Pine, a business continuity plan was put together to ensure that landowners are not affected.

“To our landowners I know that this year, you need these bonus payments more than ever. Many of your family members once gainfully employed in our hospitality and tourism sector have lost their jobs or seen their hours reduced.”

Bainimarama handed over a lease security bonus of $5m.

He also says they have adopted an innovative payment system where 30% of the bonus is paid through equal distribution while the remaining 70% is channelled to income generating and community building projects.

Fiji Pine has paid out a total of $24.1m in lease security bonuses over the years.