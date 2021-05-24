591 people charged for serious crimes

Fifty police officers were among the 591 people charged for non-sexual violence offences.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says these are the non-sexual offences data for last year.

There were a total of 591 people charged with a total of 662 separate counts of serious criminal offences.

The ODPP says of the 591 accused persons, 83 were under the age of 18 years and 50 were police officers.

There were 369 victims, of which 62 accused and victims were related to one another.

A total of 46 cases were withdrawn after the nolle prosequi was filed.