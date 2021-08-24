591 new COVID-19 infections, six more dead

There have been 591 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says 498 are from the Western Division, 89 cases in the Central and four new cases in the Eastern Division.

There have also been six deaths between August 16th and yesterday.

Three deaths were reported from the Central Division and three from the Western Division.

A 72-year-old man from Tailevu who had only received one dose died at home.

While a 44-year-old unvaccinated man from Tailevu died at the CWM Hospital three days after admission.

The third death is a 50-year-old unvaccinated woman from Tailevu who died at home.

A 20-year-old woman from Rakiraki who had only received the first dose of the vaccine died at home.

A 72-year-old woman from Rakiraki who had only received the first dose of vaccine died at her home as well.

Another 71-year-old unvaccinated man from Rakiraki also died at home.

There have been four more deaths of positive patients classified as non-COVID by their doctors.

There have been 616 new recoveries, which means that there are now 19,062 active cases.

9,723 active cases are in the Central Division, 9,203 in the West, one in Nabouwalu and 135 active cases in Kadavu.

Doctor Fong says there are currently 279 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals of which 110 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital, 39 patients at the FEMAT field hospital, and 130 at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

26 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 14 are in critical condition.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard