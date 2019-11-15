59 Evacuation centres around the country: NDMO

2,030 people are now taking shelter in 59 evacuation centres across the four divisions.

National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko says that they are working with the Ministry of Health to conduct initial assessments of affected areas before they give the green light for families to head back to their homes.

Soko adds they are also working on coordinating food rations for the various evacuation centres.

Article continues after advertisement

She says their focus now is to advise the Southern Lau Group to be prepared as they are expecting TC Sarai to go pass South of Vatoa and north of Ono-i-Lau later today.

The NDMO Director says with the Weather Office still maintaining a strong wind warning, restrictions are still in place for the Fiji Waters as of the Advisory on Friday morning.

However clearance has been given for ships over 50 meters to operate in the West.