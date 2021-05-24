Home

580 new COVID cases with 2 deaths recorded

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 4, 2022 4:20 am

The Ministry of Health recorded 580 new cases and two COVID deaths in its most recent update.

Of these, 405 new cases were recorded on Sunday and 175 new cases in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am yesterday.

The two deceased both had significant pre-existing medical conditions and were not vaccinated.

The first COVID-19 death to report is of a 73-year-old male from Wainibuku who died at home on New Year’s Eve in respiratory distress.

The second COVID-19 death to report is of an 84-year-old male from Kinoya who died at home on Sunday in respiratory distress. There have been a total of 702 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji.

 

