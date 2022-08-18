58 women graduate from vocational training

58 women who completed a nine-week training in sewing and cooking, to help earn a living for themselves and their families, graduated from the Makoi Women’s Vocational Training Centre today.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar says these graduates will now rise out of poverty and provide basic needs for their families and become contributing members to their community and the nation.

“So, as we celebrate your success, as we thank all our partners and donors who have put their effort, money, and energy into training you – that certificate is not just a piece of paper, it’s something that is going to change your life, your family’s life, for good. Times are hard, and put your skills to good use, and be good ambassadors of the center.”

Akbar says when women are empowered, they immeasurably improve the lives of everyone around them – their families, communities, and the country.

She adds, 28 of these graduates have received a sewing machine each.

A graduate, Tarusila Narogo says the knowledge gained and sewing machine that she received in this training will broaden her skills in sewing, and assist her family to be socially and financially stable.

Narogo acknowledges the Fiji Muslim League and Makoi Women’s Vocational Training Centre for the skill-based development and economic empowerment of women in the country.

Over 1,400 women have graduated from the center, since its establishment in 2015.