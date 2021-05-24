Home

58 Nabua brawlers in custody

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 5, 2021 6:39 am
[Source: Supplied]

58 people are in police custody following the brawl at the Public Rental Board flats along Mead Road in Nabua.

Police confirm they are being held at two different holding centres.

FBC News was earlier informed that youths from a nearby community pelted some flats with stones which sparked a violent response from another group of young men.

Article continues after advertisement

Police and RFMF personnel were deployed to control the tension.

Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says they cannot confirm at this stage whether these people were involved in an earlier incident two weeks ago.

She says the investigation is still underway.

