58 arrested for restriction breaches

Fifty-eight individuals were arrested over the last 24 hours for failing to comply with orders in relation to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Western Division recorded twenty-seven reports, twenty for social gathering breaches and seven for curfew breaches.

The Southern Division recorded sixteen reports, eleven for social gathering breaches and five for breach of curfew.

The Eastern Division recorded thirteen cases, ten for social gathering and three for breach of curfew, while Central recorded two cases of social gathering breaches.