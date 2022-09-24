$57 million paid out so far

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Economy has so far paid over $57 million to 318,234 Fijians as part of the Government’s $180 inflation mitigation assistance.

This includes parents of 206,365 students below Year 13, around 12,895 tertiary students, 86,198 social welfare recipients, 5,737 Aftercare beneficiaries and 1,451 pensioners.

According to the Ministry most of the eligible applications have been paid out by now.

Applications close on 30th of this month.