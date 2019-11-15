56 boarding inspections carried out

The Fiji Navy and the Ministry for Fisheries recently conducted 56 boarding inspections.

The joint operation was conducted over a period of eight days by fisheries officers onboard the RFNS Kikau.

A number of infringements were identified on various fishing vessels during the surveillance operation.

[Source: Fiji Navy]

The Fisheries Ministry says the joint operation will continue to address illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in our waters.

The Fiji Navy says it will continue to support other government departments in maritime law enforcement activities.



