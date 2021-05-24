Home

News

$54m unemployment assistance to be paid today

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 20, 2021 2:54 pm

About 150,000 Fijians are expected to receive $54m in unemployment benefits this afternoon.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says, to date they have received 345,000 applications for the first payment of the $360 cash assistance.

Sayed-Khaiyum confirms 260,000 Fijians qualify for the assistance which means an overall payment of $93.6m in this first round of payments.

“Interestingly those who do not qualify so far, 33, 103 who applied but did not get the first dose of the vaccine. What we have said that because they have applied and the application has closed but we are giving them another week. If they go and get their first dose, by next Friday and provide us proof of that, they can get the $360.”

The Minister also highlighted that 739 applicants were under the age of 18.

“Some were currently receiving FNPF pension – 17, 362 who also applied so they don’t qualify. Interestingly enough there were 4, 354 civil servants who also applied even though they have been paid wages. “

More than 2,000 applicants are receiving tertiary education allowance, and 1,564 are receiving social welfare allowances.

The Ministry also received some duplicate applications.

