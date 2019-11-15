54 Evacuation centers sheltering 2001 evacuees: NDMO

There are now 54 evacuation centers compared to 70 earlier this morning.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says there are now 2,001 evacuees still sheltering at the active evacuation centers.

Soko says two lives have been lost so far and is advising members of the public to take precautionary measures.

She also highlighted that category two TC Sarai is now exiting Kadavu waters and the Southern Lau group can expect strong winds.

“After the brief with the Director for Met Service this morning, Tropical Cyclone Sarai is moving further southeast and slowly exiting Fiji Waters. For Nabukelevu-i-ra, we have seen that the waves is gradually decreasing from 4.9 meters last night to 3.5 meters this morning.”

Marine clearance for Northern and Central Division remains suspended while allowance for ships over 50 meters has been given to operate in the West.