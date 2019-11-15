53 landowners receive TLTB Seed Fund Grant

Over $458, 000 was distributed to fifty-three landowners under the iTaukei Land Trust Board’s Seed Fund Grant this morning.

Prime Minister and Chair of TLTB Voreqe Bainimarama reminded the recipients to put the grant to good use.

Bainimarama stressed that this is not a handout, rather an investment to empower landowning units to manage business through the use of their land.

He says this will benefit their family, community and contribute to the growth of the Fijian economy.

The Prime Minister while assuring the landowners that their land is protected highlighted that unless the land is put into productive use it will only remain an asset without any value.

Bainimarama says since the inception of the grant in 2017, $1.5 million have been given out and recipients are thriving in their respective businesses whether it be crop or yaqona farming, aquaculture or other business.

The Prime Minister adds that while the Fijian economy has suffered during this COVID-19 period, landowners have a chance to start fixing the economy with the grant they’ve just received.

Bainimarama is urging farmers to seek advice from relevant stakeholders on how to utilize their grant.