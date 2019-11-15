Home

527 calls to Domestic Violence Helpline

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 4, 2020 7:10 am

The National Domestic Violence helpline has received 527 genuine calls last month alone.

Women’s Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says this is quite high compared to the 87 calls received in February and 187 calls in March.

Vuniwaqa says 66% of the callers were women and 44% were men and 54% of calls were domestic violence related and 30% related to COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

Vuniwaqa says close to 50% of cases reported are linked to COVID-19 such as restrictions of movement and economic strains on families whereas close to three-quarters of women reported physical violence.

The ministry is therefore forming two working groups namely the Gender Based Violence (GBV) Working Group and the COVID-19 Response Gender Working Group to help address the issue.

The groups will undertake a rapid internal gender analysis on the impact of COVID-19 on all Fijian women and girls.

 

