$52 million in lease money awaits 47,000 young Fijians

The Itaukei Land Trust Board is currently holding $52 Million in lease monies on behalf of more than 47,000 Fijians below the age of 18.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the TLTB has invested this money for these young Fijians and will hold it for them until they turn 18.

He says this initiative has created several young iTaukei millionaires, all of whom can access their funds when they turn 18, to give them a head-start in their lives.

Bainimarama says they can start a business, further their education, buy a house, or buy a car from the money accumulated.

He says every itaukei, whether chief or commoner, is now receiving the same amount.