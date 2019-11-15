Home

News

52 evacuation centres now active

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 30, 2019 11:57 am

A total of 52 evacuation centres are still active around the country with 1,624 evacuees.

The National Disaster Management Office says they are working with the Ministry of Health to conduct initial assessments for the affected areas before they give the green light for families to head back home.

The NDMO adds they are also working on coordinating food rations into the respective evacuation centers.

