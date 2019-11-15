Military officer among 52 arrested for curfew breach

Fifty-two arrests were recorded from 11pm yesterday to 4 this morning for breach of curfew restrictions.

The Western Division recorded the most number of arrests with 23 cases, 15 in the South, nine arrests in the East and five arrests in the Northern Division.

Seventeen arrests made in the Western Division involved those who were drunk which includes students in their 20s and a 28-year-old military officer.

In the Southern Division, the 15 arrests were made in Samabula, Raiwaqa, Navua, Valelevu and Nasinu area. Eight arrests involved those who were drunk during the time of the arrest.

The arrests made in the Eastern Division were made in Korovou, Nausori and Nakasi.

All five arrests recorded in the Northern Division were made in Labasa.

These involved four men who were arrested at the Labasa Market during curfew hours while a farmer form Vunivau was arrested walking around in public.