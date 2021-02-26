51 senior officers complete five week training

Fifty-one senior officers have successfully completed the five-week Superintendent’s Course with the Acting Commissioner of Police reminding the graduates of the importance of being positive role models.

The Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu while officially closing the Superintendent’s course says the organization’s intent was to strengthen relations with stakeholders, nationally, regionally and internationally while at the same time strengthening internal processes and systems which is where their roles as senior managers would come under the spotlight.

Tudravu adds that the course participants as future leaders of the Fiji Police Force needed to align themselves to the vision and mission of the organisation and be able to be leaders who can be relied upon.

He reiterates that leadership was about influencing people towards achieving an overall intent and should never be abused for personal gain.

The Acting Police Commissioner says there is a vast difference in leadership and management and the Fiji Police Force needs leaders who are able to influence those under their command to achieve the organisation’s intent.