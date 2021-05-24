51 RFMF farewelled in Tonga

51 personnel from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces were farewelled in Tonga yesterday, after providing humanitarian and disaster relief for a month.

These personnel was deployed to Tonga following the devastation caused by the volcanic eruption and tsunami in January.

A ceremony was held in Nuku’alofa for the Fiji contingent as well as the Australia Defense Force and the France New Caledonia military teams.

[Photo: Supplied]

Tongan Deputy Prime Minister, Poasi Mataele Tei thanked the “Pacific Family” for the support rendered to the people of Tonga.

The RFMF personnel, led by Major Jiuta Baleisolomone, were tasked with cleaning up Atata and Nomuka Islands, which were devastated by the January 15th disaster.