51 charged in January

Seven juveniles were among 51 people charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft last month.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says eight police officers were charged for different offences.

A 25-year-old police officer was charged with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm to a 31-year-old man while in another incident a 24-year-old police officer was charged with the assault of his 29-year-old cousin.

A 21-year-old police officer was charged with the unlawful use of cannabis prior to coming on duty.

A 27-year-old police officer was charged with one count of abuse of office.

The officer allegedly seized a stolen mobile phone and handed it to a friend without making a police report.

There was one incident where a 31-year-old, a 37-year-old and a 48-year-old police officer were charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that the three officers obtained $1,500 from the victim after they claimed they found methamphetamine at his office. A 27-year-old police officer was charged with failure to comply with curfew orders

Of the 759 offences, there were 53 where the accused and the victim were related.