50th Independence preparations underway

In light of Fiji’s 50th independence celebrations in October, the Suva City Council is putting a team together to oversee preparations leading up to the event.

SCC Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua says they have also started discussions with retailers in terms of giving older buildings in the city a facelift.

He also highlighted plans to have Suva’s Olympic pool renovated and fitted with a new fitness gym.

Tikoduadua says there are plans to beautify parks in and around Suva City adding that there are discussions of putting up multi-purpose courts that these parks.

“Just ensuring that Suva is ready for the influx of people that will come across and with that we are trying to revamp the Hibiscus Festival to its former glory. Getting business houses to engage and be part of the celebrations.”

The SCC Chair earlier confirmed that there will be another 20 CCTV cameras installed in the City in the coming months to ensure Fijians are protected on the streets of the Capital.