50th Anniversary Independence Medal to be awarded to deserving winner

The Fijian Government aims to commemorate those that have positively contributed towards their community and their country during this year’s Fiji Day celebration.

President Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote says this year’s celebration will mark half a century of peace, prosperity and progressive development of our country.

The President is also calling on Fijians to nominate who they think is deserving of the 50th anniversary Independence Medal, promoting the country’s culture of appreciation and the spirit of inclusivity of one nation.

The President also stressed the importance of rewarding those that have contributed to Fiji’s socio-political and economic progress since independence.