$50k help from Fiji Airports

Fiji Airports has given $50,000 towards the Prime Minister’s National Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Fund.

This is to assist in the recovery works after the devastation of Tropical Cyclone Yasa last month.

Receiving the cheque today in Nadi, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum thanked everyone who contributed.

Fiji Airports Chair, Geoffrey Shaw, says as a responsible organization and due to the majority of our airports being located on outer islands, they felt it was their civic and moral duty to contribute towards the relief assistance programs.

Shaw says the contribution amount is channeled from the Fiji Airports Charity Account.

Fiji Airports has over the years, collected donations contributed by our departing passengers, who utilize the Charity Fund box that is located in the departure lounge at Nadi International Airport.