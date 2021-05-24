$500m provided in assistance during the pandemic

The Fijian Government has provided close to $500 million in assistance to affected people during the pandemic.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says despite the uncertainties, the government ensured the payout is sustainable.

Sayed-Khaiyum says $430 million was in direct income support and other relief measures came to around $70 million.

Article continues after advertisement

“These included things like subsidies on electricity, water, access to GPs, food rations, payment of market vendor fees, fishing license fees, and other daily expenses. And of course, the interest rate payments from the $200 million loan facility.”

The assistance was initially rolled out to the formal sector through the Fiji National Provident Fund before being extended to the informal sector.

Sayed-Khaiyum says through the adoption of a digital application and payout system, applications were processed in less than three minutes and disbursements followed immediately after.