5,000 TVET placements available at FNU

Fiji National University has 5,000 Technical and Vocational Education and Training placements available for students who have recently completed their Year 12 and Year 13 examinations.

FNU says the opportunity is available for Semester 1, 2022 studies in any TVET course (Certificate III, Certificate IV, and Diploma level qualifications).

Students eligible for TSLS-funded studies must have successfully completed Year 12 with a minimum grade of 200/400 or have completed Level I and II studies from the Technical College of Fiji or equivalent institutions.

Article continues after advertisement

Year 13 students who do not meet the entry requirements for a degree programme can still study a TVET course at FNU with a minimum Year 12 mark of 200/400.

Year 12 students can also apply while waiting for their external examination results.

Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dr William May says FNU campuses and centres around the country are abuzz this week with new and continuing students attending their college orientation sessions and resuming Semester 1 studies.

Dr. May encouraged the students to utilise the academic and support services available to all new and continuing students to enhance their student experience.