Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

5000 households counted in West by census field operators

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 16, 2020 6:38 am

Around 5000 households have been counted and checked by census field operators as of yesterday in the Western division as the 2020 Agriculture Census continues.

Census Coordinator Sera Bose says 140 enumerators and 40 field officers are out in different districts.

She says there were few challenges, however, the enumerators have now familiarized themselves with the different districts.

Article continues after advertisement

Bose says they hope to cover 7000 households by today.

According to 2018 Reviewed Farmers Listing, there are 71, 153 households to be counted across the country.

This accounts for 20 336 households in the Central Division, 20 683 in the North, Western Division has the most with 23 765, with the smallest number from the Eastern Division with 6 369

More than 430 enumerators are out on the fields carrying out the Agriculture Census which comes to an end on the 29th of February.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.