5000 households counted in West by census field operators

Around 5000 households have been counted and checked by census field operators as of yesterday in the Western division as the 2020 Agriculture Census continues.

Census Coordinator Sera Bose says 140 enumerators and 40 field officers are out in different districts.

She says there were few challenges, however, the enumerators have now familiarized themselves with the different districts.

Bose says they hope to cover 7000 households by today.

According to 2018 Reviewed Farmers Listing, there are 71, 153 households to be counted across the country.

This accounts for 20 336 households in the Central Division, 20 683 in the North, Western Division has the most with 23 765, with the smallest number from the Eastern Division with 6 369

More than 430 enumerators are out on the fields carrying out the Agriculture Census which comes to an end on the 29th of February.