News

5000 domestic violence complaints lodged with FWCC

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 24, 2021 12:14 pm

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center recorded more than 5000 domestic violence cases in the last ten months.

FWCC further stated that 5610 were domestic violence cases, 122 child abuse cases, nine attempted rape cases, 40 rape cases and 54 child rape cases.

The center recorded 70 cases of child, physical, verbal and emotional abuse cases while 59 were sexual harassment cases.

Article continues after advertisement

These cases were recorded during the lockdown period.

FWCC says their research shows that 64 percent of women in Fiji experience violence in their lifetime.

Another research by FWRM states that it takes an estimated 868 days for a woman to report her issues of violence to the police.

 

 

