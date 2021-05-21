500 households in the North receive seedlings

Five hundred households in Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata have been provided raised seedlings to address food security in their communities.

The seedling distribution is part of Live and Learn’s Climate Smart Agriculture Training provided to the communities earlier this year.

Under the Program, Live and Learn along with the Ministry of Agriculture provide seedlings for eggplant, tomatoes, chillies etc.

They were handed to villagers in the various communities ready to be planted for food security.

The villagers were earlier assisted with farming tools.