500 homes in the interior of Navosa to get electricity soon

Thousands of Fijians living in the interior of Navosa will soon be getting electricity.

This follows a five-million-dollar Navatusila electrification project that started in July that will connect hundreds of homes to the grid.

Nabutautau Village Headman Orisi Kubunadakai says never in their wildest dreams did they ever think that one day they would see electricity poles in the highlands of Navosa.

Kubunadakai says a few villages even held celebrations when the EFL team had eracted the power lines.

The village of Nubutautau is also where missionary Reverend Thomas Baker was clubbed and eaten during our cannibalism days.

The project was paid for two years ago by the Government; however, there were minor delays.

Kubunadakai says when COVID-19 struck, they even thought the project would be put on hold.

He says they are grateful for this assistance as this will change their lives.

Villager Selita Mata says for women they will now be able to buy a washing machine and other electrical household items.

Mata says this will make things easier for them.

The villagers say it’s quite surreal travelling along the bumpy gravel roads and seeing EFL lines in the middle of nowhere, with pristine forests in the background.

More than 500 homes should be getting electricity, which includes 8 villages and a settlement.

Students will also be able to study better at night and even have the option of connecting to the internet through the mobile phone.

EFL divided the project into 4 stages and work is expected to be completed next month.

The villages that will get electricity soon include Navaga, Nanoko, Mare, Nasauvakarua, Tokoni, Natoka, Nubutautau, Nabuabua and Delainavaga settlement.