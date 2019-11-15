500 Fijians recruited under new scheme

In excess of 500 Fijians have been recruited under round one of the Stronger Together Job Support Scheme.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they received a lot of positive response from several companies across Fiji.

These companies range from rental car businesses, supermarkets, resorts, hotels, food companies, telecommunications, and pharmacies to hardware companies.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Economy Ministry is working with the Ministry of Trade and Commerce and the Ministry of Employment to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on job losses.

He adds that round two of the Scheme is already underway and employers are encouraged to submit their application.

COVID-19 has caused thousands of job losses since March.

The government had allocated one million dollars in its latest national budget for such initiatives.

For all new positions, the Government will pay the hourly rate of $2.68, the minimum wage rate but this will differ depending on the position taken up.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs have also jumped on board to support the Scheme as they will release the salaries one month in advance