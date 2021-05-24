Home

50 years of diplomatic relations

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 7, 2021 5:00 am

The 50 years of diplomatic relations between Fiji and Korea is a testament to the commitment and aspirations for continued bilateral cooperation.

President Major General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote in his congratulatory message acknowledged the enhanced partnership of the two nations based on their mutual understanding.

President Konrote says Fiji is grateful to the Korean government for its contribution to Fiji’s socio-economic development over the years.

He adds the most recent is the assistance provided by Korea International Cooperation in the form of Personal Protective Equipment.

In reaffirming Fiji’s partnership with Korea, Konrote reiterated the importance of international cooperation in addressing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also expressed his appreciation of Korea’s commitment in championing our mutual interests globally, with emphasis on climate change, green energy, health, education and fisheries.

Fiji established formal diplomatic relations with Korea on February 26th in 1971.

