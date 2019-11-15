50-year-old drowns in Navosa

A man in his late 50s is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

Police confirm the victim was residing in Keiyasi village in Navosa.

It is believed that he went to his farm early yesterday morning and moments later was found floating in the nearby river by a 53-year-old farmer.

Article continues after advertisement

Several attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The drowning death toll as of yesterday stands at 44 compared to 41 for the same period in 2019.