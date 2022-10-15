5% decrease in flour prices

Consumers can breathe a sigh of relief as the reduction in the price of flour comes into effect from today.

The price is set to decrease by 5 percent.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission made the determination after the review of wheat prices for the third quarter of this year.

The price for 10kg flour pack will go down by $1.02 to $17.95, 5kg flour will drop to $9.07 while the 4kg pack will go down to $7.29.

The 2kg pack will cost $3.65 and the 1kg pack will cost $1.85.

As an importer of wheat, prices in Fiji are dependent on the movement of international wheat prices, which FCCC continues to monitor through the published prices from Viterra Australia Pty Ltd.

According to FCCC favorable trends have been noted since July 2022 until September 2022 which eventually reflected in the 3rd quarter price restatement.

This can be attributed to the successful movement of cargo from Ukraine via the humanitarian corridor.

FCCC’s independent assessment and verifications have noted a decrease in wheat prices by close to 5% which is directly sourced from the decrease in international wheat prices (Australian Hard Wheat & Australian Premium Wheat).

In addition to this, FCCC has also factored in the movement of the USD currency which is also a factor that impacts trading commodity prices.

FCCC CEO, Joel Abraham, says that the reduction in prices is a promising development for consumers who have been experiencing the impacts of global inflation.

He adds the FCCC Enforcement Teams will continue to conduct inspections to ensure that the new prices are being reflected by traders and that the benefits of the price reductions are being passed onto Fijian consumers as intended.