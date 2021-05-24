Home

$5.84M agricultural assistance rolled out

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 19, 2022 3:55 pm

The Ministry of Agriculture will be rolling out a $5.84 million agricultural assistance program following Tropical Cyclone Cody.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says these programs will address food security issues and mitigate the impact on the export market.

Dr. Reddy says $5.84 million will be divided into four different programs to ensure that affected farming families get back on their feet.

Article continues after advertisement

“Assistance package that includes cash for affected farming households. There were different types of assistance announced for the targeted farmers”

The first program provides $250 in cash assistance to farmers whose fields sustained 30% damage and 10% damage to cattle farmers.

This assistance is intended for land preparation, cultivation, and the procurement of farming materials.

250 BKA quarantine farmers will receive 50 kg of fertilizer and 10 trays of seedlings or an equal number of seeds, so agriculture activity is not affected and export is not affected.

The third type of assistance will ensure that 20,000 large farming households are provided with seedling packages.

The fourth program will see 20,000 households provided with seedlings as well, to encourage home backyard farming.

These programs will help households restore food sources affected by the floods.

Farmers interested for these programs can visit any ministry of Agricultures office or its Facebook page.

