$5.5 trillion in economic losses recorded

Economic losses amounting to over $5.5 trillion in the last 20 years is a stark reminder of the acceleration in disasters around the world.

United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed says the last 20 years has also seen over 1.2 million lives lost due to disasters.

In Fiji, we are already seeing floods in places not affected before, with settlements and communities drastically affected.

Article continues after advertisement

Floods are the most common type of disaster, affecting1.6 billion people worldwide in the last two decades, the highest figure for any disaster type.

With a projection of 560 disasters a year by 2030, this means an average of one point five disasters per day.

Mohammed says a people-centred early warning system, combined with early action will save lives and empower individuals and communities to act in a timely and appropriate manner.

She adds this approach reduces the likelihood of the loss of lives, personal injury and illness, and damage to property, assets and the environment.

The UN says one-third of the world’s people, mainly in least developed countries and small island developing states, are still not covered by early warning systems.

The UNDRR Global Platform continues in Bali, Indonesia.