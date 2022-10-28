NASA encourages a career in science & technology

US Ambassador to Fiji Tony Grubel

It’s not often you hear from people whose work is focused on space exploration and missions to the moon.

This happened to a group of students who met some officials from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration better known as NASA at the US Embassy this morning.

US Ambassador to Fiji Tony Grubel says this is part of the effort of the US Government to encourage Pacific youths in considering future careers in science, technology, engineering, and math known as STEAM. The US Embassy provides support to interested students in educational programs relating to science and technology in the US.

NASA official Kimberly Minafra has encouraged students in taking up careers in science and technology.

“It’s not all about going beyond earth but really more importantly right here on earth is very important to us too. A lot of effort that we do to not understand our global climate and environmental status but to really make life easier for all of us here on earth and one day our generation will continue that and that’s why we’re looking to you guys. You guys are the next generation.”

The students got to explore the solar system and lunar landing sites and touch space rocks.

The group included Dr. Yvonne Cagle, an American physician, professor, retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, and NASA Astronaut.