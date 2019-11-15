48-year-old man latest road fatality

A 48-year-old man from Tokotoko, Navua is believed to be the country’s latest road fatality victim.

Police say the victim was driving along the Deuba Village Feeder Road when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle causing it to veer off the road resulting in the accident.

National Fire Authority officers managed to remove the victim’s body from the vehicle.

An investigation continues.

The national road death toll currently stands at 8 compared to 18 for the same period last year.