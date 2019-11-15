48 staff made redundant by W&G with more to follow

48 employees of Williams and Gosling have been made redundant with a further 50 likely to be affected due to COVID-19.

This has been confirmed to FBC News by a number of former staff that were let go last month by the company.

It is understood that these are mostly employees in the cruise liner and audio-visual divisions of the business.

Article continues after advertisement

A former staff who had been with the company for 15 years claims there was no proper consultation with the staff prior to redundancies.

In an emailed response the W&G Chief Executive Officer Eddie Yuen says they recognize that the effects of COVID-19 on the economy will last a long time and in order to manage these levels of uncertainty, they have decided to streamline their operation.

Yuen further states that these measures were taken in order for them to do more with less, both now and in the future.

W&G was recently acquired by Neptune Pacific Line, who are also owned by the same owners of FIJI Water, the Company based out of Los Angeles in the United States.