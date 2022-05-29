The Ministry of Health spends around $19m annually on the treatment of rheumatic heart disease in Fiji.

Cure Kids Fiji’s Rheumatic Heart Disease Project Manager Dr Ilikena Malo says this includes direct and indirect costs, such as hospitalization, travel, and treatment.

Dr Malo says there are more than 4,700 rheumatic heart disease patients listed in official records, but this number is expected to increase.

Article continues after advertisement

”This goes for hospitalization and other costs. It’s not only from the government side but also from individuals, the money they spend, the travel to the hospital to seek help, and also follow-ups. It usually begins years before the damage is done to the heart. It starts with a simple sore throat and skin sores, something that most of our parents let slide by.”

Dr Ilikena Malo says late presentation is a concern for them.

He adds treatment is available locally and is free of cost.