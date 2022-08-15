We need to strengthen regionalism: Koya

[File Photo]

Solidarity and political will are what will ensure the Blue Pacific achieves the regional reset required to advance development aspirations.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says we can rely on the power of collective strength as the way forward.

Koya says there is a need to strengthen regionalism and leverage greater opportunities for economic progress with our partners.

The only way that we can actually get to where we want to be is through solidarity. One voice takes us a long way in terms of taking us to where we want to be.

Koya says they intend to foster resilient economic recovery strategies.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Henry Puna says we also need to leverage our political position and engage inclusively to build resilience and develop strategies that cushion fiscal risk.