Vodafone sees increase in remittances

Mobile telecommunications company Vodafone Fiji has immensely advanced in the digital space.

Regional Chief Executive, Pradeep Lal says the company has seen significant growth in M-PAiSA transactions, especially during the pandemic.

He adds that the annual transaction volume for M-PAiSA is over $1.8 billion.

“Now we are doing about 30 to 40 percent of inward remittance coming into the country that comes on the mobile phone, and just last month we finished, we did about $30 million in inward remittance in one month only”

Lal adds that it increased by $5 million in comparison to previous months.

Vodafone Fiji says Fijians living abroad, including sports personalities, are the ones using more of their M-PAiSA platforms.

There are over 500,000 customers registered under M-PAiSA, of which 300,000 are actively using the service.