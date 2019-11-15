Home

News

46 people arrested for breaching curfew restriction

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 2, 2021 3:34 pm

Forty-six people including two juveniles were arrested in the last 48 hours for failure to comply with a lawful order.

Nineteen were arrested in the Western Division for breaching curfew restriction, 16 in the South, five in the Eastern Division, and six from the Northern Division.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says most of the arrests were alcohol-related.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say many arrests were made on the road where the drivers and passengers were all intoxicated and moving around during curfew hours.

Others were found loitering around intoxicated during curfew hours.

The two juveniles were arrested last night where a 16-year-old was found loitering around the Nabua area and a 17-year-old was found drunk and loitering around Nausori Town.

A 25-year-old student from Solomon Island was also arrested when found walking along the Saweni area in Lautoka during the curfew.

The Fiji Police Force is calling on everyone to plan their celebrations early as movements will be restricted once again from 11 tonight to 4am tomorrow.

