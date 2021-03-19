46 lives claimed in fire incidents from 2016-2020

Home

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 22, 2021 12:30 pm
In the last five years, 46 persons lost their lives in fire incidents.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar highlighted this adding that in 2021, there were 3 deaths as a result of house fires.

While delivering her Ministerial statement on National Fire Authority Integrated Community Fire Warden and Emergency Response Framework, Kumar says the effects of any fire incident is devastating to families and businesses and collectively can be substantial.

Kumar highlights the greater concern is the number of structural fires that have occurred.

She says despite NFA having conducted numerous community awareness programmes, house-to-house visits and education institution programmes, the number of residential fire remain consistently high.

Kumar says according to statistics in the last 5 years, the NFA has responded to 139 structural fires, of which 91 percent were for residential properties.

