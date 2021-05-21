46 arrests including two for stoning

The last 24 hours has seen 46 arrests for breach of health restrictions and curfew orders including two who were arrested for throwing stones a government vehicle.

Fifteen people were arrested for breaching the health restrictions as they were found playing rugby at Kashmir in Lautoka and were amongst the 33 people arrested in the West.

Five people were found drunk in Qeleloa, Nadi, while six more were arrested at Saunaka for intoxication.

There were four cases of breaching social gathering were recorded along Salusalu Street in Lautoka.

Two people in their 20’s were found during curfew hours at the Varoko cemetery area and are also spotted for throwing stones at the vehicle.

A 63-year-old man was arrested for crossing the Naria containment zone.

Twelve cases were recorded in the Southern Division with three people arrested in Newtown, Nasinu as they were found traveling in a vehicle without a pass and drunk.

A 29-year-old man was also driving without a pass, while four people of Jittu in Raiwaqa were all found drinking alcohol.

Two men and a woman were all arrested for walking along Milverton in Raiwaqa during curfew hours.

A 19-year-old woman was found loitering around the Veirasi settlement during curfew hours.

A lone case recorded in the Eastern Division involved a man who was arrested for a case of burglary and theft during curfew hours.

The Central and Northern Division recorded nil cases.