Pacific countries deserve digital sovereignty right

The Pacific Regional E-Commerce Strategy needs to be revised as it denies Pacific Island countries their sovereign right to manage digital domains, including data.

This has been highlighted in a report, “Re-thinking the Pacific’s E-commerce Strategy: Putting Cooperation, Digital Sovereignty, and Development at the Core,” which was launched today in Suva.

Doctor Jane Kelsey, a Professor Emeritus at the University of Auckland in Aotearoa, New Zealand, has compiled and written this report.

“I just want to address few things out around the significance of the digital era and digital technologies. We often hear references to the fourth industrial revolution which really highlights how critical the digital space and data are, not just to feature economic development but also the importance in societies, communities, and even environment including climate crisis.”

The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat published a Regional E-Commerce Strategy and Roadmap for Pacific Island Countries, which promised that e-commerce will be a game-changer for PICs to achieve unprecedented levels of inclusive, sustainable development in a post-COVID-19 Blue Pacific.

Dr Kelsey’s report states PIFS had done this despite acknowledging that the previous magic bullet and trade liberalisation failed to achieve the promised integration of these PICs economies into global value chains.

The report reviewed a number of the Pacific E-Commerce Strategy’s proposals from a development perspective and identified approaches and initiatives that can enhance digital sovereignty among the PICs.