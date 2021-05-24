Home

452 drivers booked for speeding

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 18, 2021 8:27 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

Four hundred and fifty-two drivers were booked for speeding in the last 24-hour.

The Western and Southern Divisions recorded 202 and 133 bookings for speeding respectively.

The Northern Division recorded 68 bookings while 49 bookings were made in the Eastern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Police, arrests for drunk driving are of equal concern.


[Source: Fiji Police]

Four arrests were made in the Southern Division, six in the West and one in the Eastern Division.

Police say those arrested were between the age of 24 to 59 years.

The Fiji Police Force anticipates a lot of social activities with increased movement on the roads as Fijians enjoy the first long weekend following the easing of restrictions on gatherings.

